Fusionist 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.81 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 1.77614126 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,483,320.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

