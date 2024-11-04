Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $153.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

