First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.98 and last traded at $174.95, with a volume of 9905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.44.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 325.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

