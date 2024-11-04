First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after acquiring an additional 663,012 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,792,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $92.20.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

