First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $4.39 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,615.39 or 0.99808972 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,392.94 or 0.99485392 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,478,004,097 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,478,004,097.25. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99864174 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 391 active market(s) with $2,985,529,258.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

