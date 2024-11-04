Financial Analysis: American Battery Technology (ABAT) and Its Peers

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Battery Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Battery Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 253 1161 1550 17 2.45

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 12.95%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $340,000.00 -$52.50 million -1.03 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.29 billion $259.64 million 27.39

This table compares American Battery Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Battery Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors -1.65% 14.93% 3.98%

Risk and Volatility

American Battery Technology has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Battery Technology peers beat American Battery Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.