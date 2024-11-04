Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

FDUS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 264,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,120. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

