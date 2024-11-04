Fetch.ai Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $145.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00034284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,570,991 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

