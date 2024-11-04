Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.66 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $113.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00033403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,572,859 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

