Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.84. 570,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $102.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Insider Activity

Federal Signal Company Profile

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

