Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $1.53 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.06.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
