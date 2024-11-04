Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.440-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $793.5 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.44-$2.52 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Shares of FN stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.61. 771,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.70. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

