Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,867. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Evans Bancorp
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.