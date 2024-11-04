Evans Bancorp (EVBN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN: EVBN) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2024 – Evans Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.32 to $45.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Evans Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.32. 11,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Evans Bancorp Inc alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.