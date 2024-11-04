EOS Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $634.39 million and approximately $60.34 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000644 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,108,240 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

