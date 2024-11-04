Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $323,874.78

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $323,874.78 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00034284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,517,576 coins and its circulating supply is 82,525,478 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

