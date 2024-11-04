Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 150 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $669.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.12. KLA Co. has a one year low of $484.33 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

