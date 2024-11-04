Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 8,549 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.88 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

