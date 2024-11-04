Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,999.79

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $551.66 million and approximately $4,999.79 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for $2,492.44 or 0.03643624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,335 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,334.93812037. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,492.44051133 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

