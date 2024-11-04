Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,156. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

