Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
EVV stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,518. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
