Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

EVV stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,518. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

