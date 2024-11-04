Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $51.49 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

