Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $482.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.20. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

