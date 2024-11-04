Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $377,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
BATS:NOBL opened at $103.73 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
