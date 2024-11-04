Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.85 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

