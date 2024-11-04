Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $379.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $403.60.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.56.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

