Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in PDD by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PDD by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 3,391.7% during the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 155,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

