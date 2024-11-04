Dominion Lending Centres (DLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Dominion Lending Centres last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$18.35 million.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

Dominion Lending Centres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Dominion Lending Centres from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

