Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Position Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,778,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,697,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 156,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM opened at $28.98 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

