Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

NYSE:DLR opened at $176.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

