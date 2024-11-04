Defira Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Defira has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defira has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $0.20 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Defira

Defira was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00134419 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

