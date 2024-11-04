Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $43,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

DE opened at $400.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.41.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

