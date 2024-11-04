CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $272,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VBK stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 104,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.92 and a 12 month high of $274.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.81.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.