CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,987,000 after buying an additional 2,389,558 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,515,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 336,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,976,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.