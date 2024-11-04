Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.82. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$16.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

