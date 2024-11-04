Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 1,787.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Performance

SIXJ stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $29.81.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

