On October 31, 2024, CoreCard Corporation, a company based in Georgia, filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the disclosure of its financial information. The company’s report detailed a press release issued on the same day, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing.

The press release includes the financial results and performance metrics of CoreCard Corporation for the specified period. Matthew A. White, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, signed the document on behalf of the registrant.

CoreCard Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol CCRD, presented its financial statements and relevant exhibits in accordance with Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing.

For further details and comprehensive information, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the official filing on the SEC’s website.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

