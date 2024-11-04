CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 5,472 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial makes up about 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

