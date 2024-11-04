Conning Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 397,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $121.16 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

