Conning Inc. Has $639,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 346,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 44,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $128.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.29.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

