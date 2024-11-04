Conning Inc. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $202.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.32 and a 12 month high of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

