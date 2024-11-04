Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $35.07.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $187,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $143,271.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

