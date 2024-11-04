Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 0.7 %

APP opened at $162.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $174.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.