Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

