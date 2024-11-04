Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.3% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,226,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 811,783 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 187,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 28.0% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 709,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 155,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.