Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.99 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

