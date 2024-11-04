CMS Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Financial Outlook

CMS Energy Corporation, a Michigan-based energy company, released its third-quarter financial results on October 31, 2024. The company announced its adjusted earnings as a key measure of its present operating financial performance. These adjustments include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, and changes in accounting principles.

The company’s third-quarter results were available in a News Release, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The News Release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the 8-K filing, provided a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents. Management considers adjusted earnings essential for external communications with analysts and investors.

Moreover, the information outlined in the News Release is incorporated by reference in response to Regulation FD Disclosure (Item 7.01). CMS Energy will conduct a webcast on October 31 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third-quarter results and offer a business and financial outlook. The presentation for this webcast is furnished as Exhibit 99.2.

It’s important to note that the information disclosed in the 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, are not filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor are they incorporated by reference in any Securities Act of 1933 filing. The company typically posts important information on its website, considering the Investor Relations section a channel of distribution.

Through its financial filings and disclosures, CMS Energy aims to provide stakeholders with a transparent view of its performance while adhering to regulatory guidelines and ensuring clear communication of its financial standing. Investors and interested individuals can access further details through the company’s website for more comprehensive information on its operations and financial progress.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

