Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.44%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
