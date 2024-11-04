Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

