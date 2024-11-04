Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,835,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,083,000 after purchasing an additional 470,036 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,660,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,637. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

