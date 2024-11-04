Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIFR. Macquarie started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of CIFR opened at $5.25 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,946,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,173.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,946,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,943,078 shares of company stock valued at $23,609,769 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

